Financial Contrast: Ryanair (RYAAY) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Ryanair shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ryanair has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryanair and Cathay Pacific Airways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $7.30 billion 3.97 $1.44 billion $6.90 17.80 Cathay Pacific Airways $12.48 billion 0.54 -$74.00 million N/A N/A

Ryanair has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and Cathay Pacific Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair 20.99% 32.17% 12.41% Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryanair and Cathay Pacific Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 1 2 2 0 2.20 Cathay Pacific Airways 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ryanair currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.86%. Given Ryanair’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Summary

Ryanair beats Cathay Pacific Airways on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise. Ryanair markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website. It provides hotel and accommodation services. Ryanair provides its own aircraft and passenger handling and ticketing services at Dublin Airport. As of June 30, 2016, Ryanair had a principal fleet of over 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and offered over 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports throughout Europe.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in airline and related businesses. The Company operates its businesses through two segments. The Airline segment is engaged in passenger transport and cargo transport. The Non-airline segment is engaged in the provision of catering, ground handling and aircraft ramp handling services, as well as cargo terminals operation. The Company operates its businesses in countries mainly in Asia, Europe and North America.

