Financial Survey: TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) versus Opus Bank (OPB)

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of TWO Rivers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of TWO Rivers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TWO Rivers Bancorp and Opus Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWO Rivers Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opus Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Opus Bank has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Opus Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than TWO Rivers Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares TWO Rivers Bancorp and Opus Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWO Rivers Bancorp 14.88% 7.75% 0.82% Opus Bank 15.45% 5.98% 0.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TWO Rivers Bancorp and Opus Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWO Rivers Bancorp $43.70 million 3.52 $6.50 million $0.76 23.75 Opus Bank $308.32 million 3.11 $46.89 million $1.26 22.22

Opus Bank has higher revenue and earnings than TWO Rivers Bancorp. Opus Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TWO Rivers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TWO Rivers Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Bank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TWO Rivers Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TWO Rivers Bancorp pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Opus Bank beats TWO Rivers Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWO Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans consisting of single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, ACH, direct deposit, coin counting, night depository, corporate business, and telephone and Internet banking services; and safe deposit boxes, debit and ATM cards, money orders, wire transfers, and automated teller machines. It operates 14 branches and 2 loan production offices in Monmouth, Middlesex, Union, and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp and changed its name to Two River Bancorp in June 2013. Two River Bancorp was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group. Through its Merchant Bank, the Company offers transaction support, and debt and equity capital to entrepreneurs, small and mid-sized business and middle-market companies. Through its Retail Bank, the Company provides banking solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professional and high net worth individuals. Through its Correspondent Bank, the Company offers loan and depository services to other financial institutions.

