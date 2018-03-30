Critical Comparison: Icahn Enterprises (IEP) versus Its Rivals

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) is one of 59 public companies in the “CONGLOMERATES” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Icahn Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises 10.98% 23.08% 7.32% Icahn Enterprises Competitors -3,063.78% -70.93% -49.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Icahn Enterprises and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Icahn Enterprises Competitors 218 898 1556 41 2.52

Icahn Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies have a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Icahn Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $21.74 billion $2.43 billion N/A Icahn Enterprises Competitors $20.21 billion $854.14 million 17.77

Icahn Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 43.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of -2.59, meaning that their average share price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Icahn Enterprises) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Energy, Metals, Railcar, Gaming, Food Packaging, Mining, Real Estate and Home Fashion. The Company’s Investment segment includes various private investment funds. The Company operates its Automotive segment through its ownership in Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation and IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC. The Company operates Energy segment through its controlling interest in CVR Energy, Inc. It operates its Metals segment through its subsidiary, PSC Metals, Inc. The Company operates its Railcar segment through its ownership interests in American Railcar Industries, Inc. Its Food Packaging segment consists of ownership in Viskase Companies, Inc. The Company’s Real Estate operations consist of rental real estate, property development and associated resorts. It also owns a limited partner interest in Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P. (Icahn Enterprises Holdings).

