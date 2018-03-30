Critical Contrast: Umpqua (UMPQ) and First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

Umpqua (NASDAQ: UMPQ) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 20.30% 5.92% 0.93% First Midwest Bancorp 14.59% 7.69% 1.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Umpqua and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 5 3 0 2.22 First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Umpqua presently has a consensus target price of $21.89, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Umpqua.

Volatility and Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Umpqua pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.22 billion 3.88 $246.01 million $1.07 20.01 First Midwest Bancorp $672.86 million 3.76 $98.38 million $1.35 18.21

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Umpqua on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for business and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, small business administration program financing, and residential mortgage loans, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; broker dealer and investment advisory services; and technology-based services that include remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit program, ATM, interactive product kiosks, and Website services. The company serves small businesses, middle market, and large commercial customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2017, it operated commercial banking centers in 333 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated primarily throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, as well as northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa through 117 banking locations. The Bank offers capital market products to commercial customers as risk management solutions, which include derivatives and interest rate risk products. The Bank provides an array of financing products to developers, investors and other real estate professionals, which include funding for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of commercial real estate properties. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of both corporate and consumer loans.

