NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) & Dialog Semiconduct (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Head to Head Analysis

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Dialog Semiconduct (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Dialog Semiconduct’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $9.26 billion 4.34 $2.22 billion $6.41 18.25 Dialog Semiconduct $1.35 billion 1.35 $169.40 million $2.23 10.49

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconduct. Dialog Semiconduct is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Dialog Semiconduct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 13 0 1 2.14 Dialog Semiconduct 0 4 0 0 2.00

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $118.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Dialog Semiconduct.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Dialog Semiconduct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 23.93% 18.68% 10.24% Dialog Semiconduct 12.62% 19.05% 16.25%

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconduct has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Dialog Semiconduct on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. The company also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, it delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices, including microcontrollers, as well as secure mobile transaction solutions and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Further, the company provides standard semiconductor components, such as small signal discretes, power discretes, protection and signal conditioning devices, and standard logic devices. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. NXP Semiconductors N.V. markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Dialog Semiconduct Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes standard and custom highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Home, LED solid-state lighting (SSL) and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion. The company offers power management products, including PMICs, PMIC and audio, sub PMICs, and chargers; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Bluetooth low energy solutions, home automation solutions, and wireless and voice IC solutions for DECT and 2.4 GHz radio frequency bands; and audio chips comprising audio codecs, PMIC and audio, audio amplifiers, wireless audio, and USB audio solutions. It also provides SSL and DC/DC backlight drivers with dimming control options for a range of applications; and multi-touch sensors to smartphones, notebooks, and IoT applications. In addition, the company provides AC/DC converter products for various applications, such as power adapters for portable electronics; and power supplies for networking equipment and home appliances. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

