Critical Survey: Green Bancorp (GNBC) & Chemung Financial (CHMG)

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ: GNBC) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Bancorp 17.90% 9.84% 1.07% Chemung Financial 9.22% 6.82% 0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chemung Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Green Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Green Bancorp is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Green Bancorp has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Bancorp $190.76 million 4.34 $34.13 million $0.92 24.18 Chemung Financial $80.55 million 2.75 $7.43 million $1.55 29.98

Green Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Green Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Green Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Green Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiary, Green Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered commercial bank, provided commercial and private banking services primarily to Texas based customers through 22 full service branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and other markets. The Company provides banking services to a range of customers. It offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as extended drive through hours, automated teller machines (ATMs), Bank at Work and banking by telephone, mail and personal appointment. The Company also offers debit cards, night depository, direct deposit, cashier’s checks and letters of credit, as well as treasury management services, wire transfer services and automated clearing house (ACH) services.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company provides mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 34 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

