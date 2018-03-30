Milacron (MCRN) & Rockwell Automation (ROK) Critical Analysis

Milacron (NYSE: MCRN) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Milacron alerts:

Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $3.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Milacron does not pay a dividend. Rockwell Automation pays out 117.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Milacron has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milacron and Rockwell Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron $1.23 billion 1.14 $1.10 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $6.31 billion 3.53 $825.70 million $2.85 61.12

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Milacron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Milacron and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rockwell Automation 0 11 2 0 2.15

Milacron currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Rockwell Automation has a consensus target price of $193.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Milacron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Milacron is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Profitability

This table compares Milacron and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron 0.09% -62.36% 6.65% Rockwell Automation 5.85% 39.45% 12.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Milacron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Milacron on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies. The Company has a product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment. It produces process control systems, mold bases and components, and maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and fluid technology. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s products were sold in over 100 countries across six continents. Its customers include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), molders and mold-makers. Its customer base covers a range of end-market applications, including packaging, automotive, medical, construction, consumer goods and electronics.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control. This segment also offers configuration and visualization software, which is used to operate and supervise control platforms, process control software, and manufacturing execution systems and information solution software to enhance productivity and meet regulatory requirements; and other products comprising sensors, machine safety components, and linear motion control products. The Control Products & Solutions segment offers low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, motor and circuit protection devices, AC/DC variable frequency drives, push buttons, signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays, and timers; and various packaged solutions, such as configured drives and motor control centers to automation and information solutions. This segment also offers life-cycle support services, such as technical support and repair, asset management, training, maintenance, and safety and network consulting services. The company's brands include Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. It serves food and beverage, home and personal care, life sciences, automotive and tire, oil and gas, and mining and metal industries through independent distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Rockwell Automation Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.