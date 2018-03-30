CrowdCoin (CRC) Trading 24.1% Lower This Week

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. CrowdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $20,244.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CrowdCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00011495 BTC on major exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002824 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00092810 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007434 BTC.

CrowdCoin Coin Profile

CrowdCoin (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 1,739,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,300 coins. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CraftCoin (CRC) is a cryptocurrency based on Litecoin. CraftCoin was designed to be a portable in-game currency for Minecraft servers. The currency is used to buy in-game items on minecraft servers, and can be instantly transferred to any other Minecraft server that supports CraftCoin. Best of all it is absolutely free for anybody to use for private and commercial use. “

Buying and Selling CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase CrowdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

