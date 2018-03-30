Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,598.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $93.14 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $45,032.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.77%.

About Crown Castle International

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

