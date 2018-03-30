CRTCoin (CRT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. CRTCoin has a market cap of $25,472.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One CRTCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00004800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000934 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CRTCoin Profile

CRTCoin (CRT) is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins and its circulating supply is 79,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

CRTCoin Coin Trading

CRTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E. It is not presently possible to purchase CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

