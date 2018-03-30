CSX (CSX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media coverage about CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.3002031158516 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.87.

CSX stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $55.71. 4,948,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. CSX had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/csx-csx-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.