Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Position Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911,302 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Ctrip.Com International worth $72,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $46.62. 3,350,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,895. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23,696.29, a PE ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Ctrip.Com International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. T.H. Capital lowered Ctrip.Com International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

