Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.76 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,513,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,082,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,840,000 after buying an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $371,235.00, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

