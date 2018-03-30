Culp (CULP) and Dunelm Group (DNLMY) Financial Contrast

Culp (NYSE: CULP) and Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Culp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Culp and Dunelm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunelm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Culp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunelm Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Culp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Culp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Culp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Culp pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Culp and Dunelm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culp $309.54 million 1.23 $22.33 million $1.15 26.57 Dunelm Group $1.21 billion 1.31 $92.71 million N/A N/A

Dunelm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Culp.

Profitability

This table compares Culp and Dunelm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culp 4.46% 13.46% 9.77% Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dunelm Group beats Culp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Culp

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, tracks and poles, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and floor lamps, lamp shades, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; and nursery products and kids accessories. The company operates 160 out-of-town superstores and 4 high street stores, as well as a Website, Dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.