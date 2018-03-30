CVR Partners LP (UAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CVR Partners’ earnings. CVR Partners posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Partners.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised CVR Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,358,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,144 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,864,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 274,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 2,522.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 204,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 9,572,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 157,489 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 123,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,930. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $368.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

