CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Decreased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 514,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after acquiring an additional 62,318 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 55,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63,621.30, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

