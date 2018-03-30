CybCSec (XCS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

CybCSec (CURRENCY:XCS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One CybCSec coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CybCSec has a market cap of $28,929.00 and $0.00 worth of CybCSec was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CybCSec has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00211430 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00041575 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CybCSec

XCS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. CybCSec’s total supply is 255,834,082 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,082 coins. CybCSec’s official website is cybcsec.com. CybCSec’s official Twitter account is @CybCSec.

According to CryptoCompare, “CybCSec is a proof of stake cryptocurrency, using PoS v3.0 hashing algorithm. It also features an Exchange and several Wallets in its platform. “

Buying and Selling CybCSec

CybCSec can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy CybCSec directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CybCSec must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CybCSec using one of the exchanges listed above.

