CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shares Up 7.9%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shot up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $12.99. 1,727,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,024,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster purchased 153,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 819,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,654 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,948,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,477.1% during the 4th quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 536,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 521,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

