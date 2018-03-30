DADI Market Capitalization Tops $11.13 Million (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, DADI has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. DADI has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DADI token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DADI alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00740819 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014756 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00147932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032656 BTC.

DADI Profile

DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,672,527 tokens. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@daditech. The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en.

DADI Token Trading

DADI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy DADI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DADI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DADI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.