Daily Journal (DJCO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Daily Journal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $228.49 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $195.00 and a 12-month high of $250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $445,136.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $653,572. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 34.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 36.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/daily-journal-djco-lifted-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering California and Arizona, and produces various specialized information services. The Company also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising. It operates through two segments: Traditional Business and Journal Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.