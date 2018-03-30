Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 253,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

DHR stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.91. 2,275,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,738. The stock has a market cap of $67,329.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.13%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 62,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $6,422,358.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,805 shares in the company, valued at $23,226,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 42,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $4,397,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,260 shares of company stock worth $31,657,786 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

