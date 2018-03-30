Danaher Co. (DHR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

DHR stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67,329.40, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rainer Blair sold 51,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $4,968,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,393.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 42,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $4,397,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,260 shares of company stock valued at $31,657,786. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

