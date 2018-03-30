Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $97.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $104.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.25. 1,319,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,231. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10,531.26, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $417,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,136.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,786,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,866 shares of company stock worth $7,252,094. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 155.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

