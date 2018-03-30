FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Daseke Inc Issued By Zacks Investment Research (DSKE)

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Daseke in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSKE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 352,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,729. Daseke has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other Daseke news, Director Kevin M. Charlton sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $799,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Daseke by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc is a consolidator of the flatbed and specialized transportation in North America that comprises 16 operating companies. It provides open deck transportation and logistics. The Company operates through two segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment.

