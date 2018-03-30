Davis R M Inc. Has $50.44 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after buying an additional 4,332,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,837,000 after buying an additional 3,289,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after buying an additional 3,023,110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,433,000 after buying an additional 2,581,562 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,777,000 after buying an additional 2,534,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341,291.97, a P/E ratio of 328.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 861.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Davis R M Inc. Has $50.44 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/davis-r-m-inc-has-50-44-million-holdings-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.