DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $57.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 130,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,315.82, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,797,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257,210 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 977,491 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 3,604.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 978,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 105,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

