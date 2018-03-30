Decentraland Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.99 Million (CRYPTO:MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Decentraland has a total market cap of $70.35 million and $5.99 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, EtherDelta and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00742688 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00151955 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033158 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Huobi, TOPBTC, OKEx and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

