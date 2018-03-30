Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,778 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,429,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

DLPH stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Manganello purchased 15,000 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $732,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/delphi-technologies-plc-dlph-position-cut-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC is a develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments is Products & Service Solutions (PSS). PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.