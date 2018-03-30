DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (DMRM)

DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd.

NYSEARCA:DMRM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455. DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/deltashares-sp-400-managed-risk-etf-dmrm-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-16-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.