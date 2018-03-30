Deluxe (DLX) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) have been trending very positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deluxe earned a news impact score of 0.51 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 43.8300396568116 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,492.19, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In other Deluxe news, insider Peter J. Godich sold 3,086 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $228,024.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,307.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 17,370 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $1,279,300.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,597,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,415. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

