Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNR. Mizuho raised Denbury Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS began coverage on Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,410,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 2,587,244 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 516,538 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 551,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNR opened at $2.74 on Friday. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.10, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

