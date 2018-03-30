Denso (DNZOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Denso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43,864.35, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. Denso has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $32.72.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Denso had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.47%. equities research analysts forecast that Denso will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denso Company Profile

DENSO Corporation is a supplier of automotive technology, systems and components for automakers. The Company’s segments include Japan, North America, Europe, Asia and Others. It is organized into business groups, including Powertrain Control, which is engaged in the development and production of gasoline and diesel engine control systems; Thermal, which is engaged in the development and production of air-conditioning systems; Information and Safety Systems, which is engaged in the development and production of air-conditioning systems; Electronic, which is engaged in the development and production of semiconductor sensors and microelectronic devices; Small Motors, which is engaged in the development and production of windshield wiper systems; Industrial Systems, which is engaged in the development and production of bar code, and industrial robots, and Consumer Products, which is engaged is engaged in the development and production of carbon dioxide refrigerant heat-pump water heaters.

