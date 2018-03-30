DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DENTSPLY SIRONA earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.4442351390403 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 3,175,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,210. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $11,438.89, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $436,068.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,446.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

