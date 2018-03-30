Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Depomed (DEPO) Share Price

Media headlines about Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Depomed earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2226194602143 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEPO shares. Mizuho upgraded Depomed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Depomed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price target on Depomed and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Depomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

DEPO stock remained flat at $$6.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 604,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,197. The company has a market cap of $418.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.10. Depomed has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Depomed will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 45,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $299,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

