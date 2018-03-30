Depomed (DEPO) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Buy rating and $9 PT following model updates for the company post-4Q:17 earnings. We also see more momentum to DEPO shares in 2018 than other stocks in our coverage universe.””

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Depomed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price target on Depomed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Depomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ DEPO remained flat at $$6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 604,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,197. Depomed has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $418.57, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. research analysts predict that Depomed will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 45,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $299,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEPO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Depomed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Depomed by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Depomed by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 254,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,320 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Depomed by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 356,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 173,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Depomed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

