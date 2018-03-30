Despegar Com (DESP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Despegar Com (NYSE: DESP):

3/12/2018 – Despegar Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

3/12/2018 – Despegar Com is now covered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Despegar Com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Despegar Com had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

Despegar Com stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,808. Despegar Com Inc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $36.56.

Get Despegar Com Inc alerts:

Despegar Com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Despegar Com Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar Com during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Despegar Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Despegar Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Despegar Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services.

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar Com Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar Com Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.