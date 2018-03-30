Destiny Pharma (DEST) Earns Corporate Rating from Analysts at FinnCap

FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a corporate rating and a GBX 250 ($3.45) price objective on the stock.

LON DEST opened at GBX 117 ($1.62) on Tuesday. Destiny Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 111 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 235 ($3.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,925.00.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma PLC is a United Kingdom-based clinical stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development of medicines for the treatment of infectious disease. It is developing drugs for the prevention and treatment of infections caused by Antibiotic-Resistant (AR) bacteria. The exeporfinium chloride (XF) Drug series is the Company’s anti-microbial drug platform and comprises the related XF and drugs described by Destiny Pharma (DPD) drug candidate.

