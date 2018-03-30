Determine (DTRM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Determine earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.6778752176636 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ DTRM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Determine has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Determine had a negative return on equity of 87.88% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Determine’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Determine will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTRM. ValuEngine cut Determine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group cut Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Determine from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Determine

Determine, Inc, (Determine), formerly Selectica, Inc, is a provider of enterprise contract management, supply management and configuration solutions. The Company is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecyclem Management (ECLM) solutions. Its Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

