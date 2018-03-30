Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.54 Million Position in Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 181.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $51.13 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.9068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

