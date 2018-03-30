ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

ONE Gas stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,442.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $462.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

