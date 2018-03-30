Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 112,051 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Watsco worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 30,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Watsco by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $180.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,569.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $134.08 and a one year high of $183.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $964.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.85 million. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Watsco from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stephens set a $169.00 target price on Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 price objective on Watsco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

