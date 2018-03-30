Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Health Services worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 168,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11,442.25, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $128.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

