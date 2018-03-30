VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 346,727 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of VEON worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at about $25,977,000. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of VEON by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 16,412,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after buying an additional 2,034,637 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,840,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 1,516,347 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. VEON Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. Goldman Sachs cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., formerly VimpelCom Ltd., is a provider of communications services. The Company operates as personal internet platform. It integrates powerful data analytics and artificial intelligence, with a fresh take on messaging capabilities. It enables its users and communities to connect by voice, text, picture and video through a designed interface.

