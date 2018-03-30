Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) a $57.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $57.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $48.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.47.

SEDG stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $2,238.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.56.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.78 million. equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $1,580,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guy Sella sold 216,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $9,132,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,657 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 543.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

