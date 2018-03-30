Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €16.30 by UBS

UBS set a €16.30 ($20.12) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($19.14) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($18.27) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($12.96) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.95 ($17.22).

DBK stock traded up €0.13 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €11.33 ($13.98). 15,627,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($22.83).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

