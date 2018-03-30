Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWNI. UBS set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.04 ($49.43).

Shares of DWNI stock traded up €0.56 ($0.69) on Friday, reaching €37.90 ($46.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,049,761 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($47.02). The stock has a market cap of $12,550.00 and a PE ratio of 8.44.

