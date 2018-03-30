Devery Price Tops $0.0580 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $32,275.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00737395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00147027 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032788 BTC.

About Devery

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial. The official website for Devery is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

