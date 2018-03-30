DFSCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,747.00 (DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, DFSCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One DFSCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. DFSCoin has a market capitalization of $694,340.00 and approximately $10,747.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00588300 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006139 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003642 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00087267 BTC.

DFSCoin Profile

DFSCoin (CRYPTO:DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 45,853,655 coins and its circulating supply is 17,411,862 coins. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSCoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It is used as an in-game currency for fantasy sports contests and tournaments. “

DFSCoin Coin Trading

DFSCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy DFSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

