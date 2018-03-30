Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DHT (DHT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised DHT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group started coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on DHT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

DHT stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. DHT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.07, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.65.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. DHT’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 531,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 901,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 323,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 174,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc is an independent crude oil tanker company. The Company’s fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and Aframax segments. As of December 1, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 27 crude oil tankers in operation; 25 VLCCs, which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers, which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

