Dialight (DIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $490.36

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 490.36 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 502 ($6.94), with a volume of 62387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($7.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Dialight from GBX 720 ($9.95) to GBX 565 ($7.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. N+1 Singer lowered their price target on Dialight from GBX 710 ($9.81) to GBX 630 ($8.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Dialight from GBX 530 ($7.32) to GBX 420 ($5.80) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,550.00.

In other news, insider Martin L. Rapp bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 573 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £71,625 ($98,956.89). Also, insider Stephen Bird bought 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,572 ($27,040.62).

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc is a holding company. The Company manufactures and sells lighting products in the industrial market. It operates through two segments: Lighting, and Signals and Components. Its Lighting segment develops, manufactures and supplies light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions for hazardous and industrial applications, and includes anti-collision obstruction lighting.

